Secret Service Agent Avoids Hard Time After Masturbation Arrest

The Secret Service agent who was arrested in May for allegedly masturbating while running amok in a Miami hotel agreed with prosecutors to enter a pre-trial diversion program ... which could ultimately lead to the dismissal of the case against him ... TMZ has learned.

Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, tells TMZ ... the court gave SS Agent John Spillman the option to enter the program because his alleged crime of indecent exposure is considered a lesser, non-violent offense.

Griffith says Spillman will have to complete the 6-month program with classes related to the offense, as well as self-help and instructional programs.

If Spillman successfully completes all the classes, Griffith says, then the charges will be dropped. But we're told, if Spillman does not complete the program, then prosecutors will proceed with the charges against him.

And get this ... Griffith says that if it is determined Spillman needs a mental health exam, then the Secret Service agent must take the evaluation.

In addition, the judge slapped Spillman with 3 stay-away orders to make sure he doesn't approach and reach out to any of the guests he scared on May 4 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center. One order is for the hotel, and the other two are for the guests.

We're told Spillman will need to complete drug and alcohol education and perform 60 hours of community service.

You'll recall ... police said Spillman followed hotel guests from the hotel lobby to their room and started masturbating in the hallway outside their room.

Play video content Video: Secret Service Agent Caught Masturbating Outside Hotel Room Miami Dade Sheriff's Office

TMZ obtained arrest footage from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office ... showing police training their tasers on Spillman while ordering him to get up on the wall. As Spillman slides down the wall, you can see his belt unbuckled and his pants are undone. Cops then pin him to the floor and handcuff him.

At some point, you hear Spillman cop to having "too much to drink" and ask the officers if he can pull his pants up ... but his request falls on deaf ears.