Blake Lively's Alcohol Business Slowly Winding Down Following Baldoni Case

Blake Lively's bespoke booze beverage business is slowly shutting down following her legal battle with Justin Baldoni ... TMZ has learned.

Blake launched her non-alcoholic drink line, Betty Buzz, in 2021. She expanded into alcoholic drinks with Betty Booze in 2023 ... despite admitting she doesn’t enjoy drinking alcohol.

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According to trademark records reviewed by TMZ, Blake's company has filed several trademark applications since its launch. Betty Booze and Betty Buzz's trademarks are still active, but multiple others related to the company have been abandoned.

The abandoned trademark applications include marks for beer-based products, non-alcoholic carbonated beverages and other products.

Betty Buzz hasn't posted on Instagram since April 5 ... while Betty Booze hasn't posted since September 28 ... despite being very active for years. Whole Foods was known to carry the non-alcoholic line, and Total Wine carried the alcoholic products.