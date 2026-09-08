Secret Service Agent Accused of Masturbating: Prosecutors Want Hotel Hallway Video

The Secret Service agent accused of beating his meat in a Miami hotel hallway has prosecutors hunting for one potentially key piece of evidence ... surveillance video.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors asked a judge last month to delay John Spillman's trial, saying they still needed some additional time for "essential discovery" -- including CCTV footage.

As TMZ previously reported ... Spillman was arrested in May after hotel guests told investigators he followed them from the lobby of the DoubleTree near Miami International Airport before allegedly exposing himself and masturbating outside their room.

Spillman was in Miami while President Trump was visiting Trump National Doral for the PGA Cadillac Championship, though he was apparently off-duty when he allegedly choked his chicken.

He was later released from jail after posting bond, keeping quiet as he walked out.

The Secret Service placed Spillman on leave after his arrest and called the alleged conduct "unacceptable."

Court records list police reports and photographs among the discovery in the case ... while video is not checked off on the State's evidence list.