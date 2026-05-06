Secret Service Agent Accused of Masturbating in Hallway Released From Jail, Video

The Secret Service agent who allegedly beat his meat in a hotel hallway has been released from jail ... with the moment caught on video by local news reporters.

John Spillman walked out of Miami-Dade jail Tuesday night ... keeping quiet as he walked past reporters and sat on a park bench out front.

Suspended US Secret Service officer and accused hotel hallway masturbator John Spillman walked out of Miami-Dade jail Tuesday night after posting bond. He was arrested for indecent exposure at a West Miami-Dade hotel Monday. #7News broke the story hours later. @wsvn #1stOn7 pic.twitter.com/EwOYs4z7II @fox_sheldon

As you know ... Spillman was arrested for indecent exposure over the weekend after law enforcement officials claim he masturbated in a hallway at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center.

Hotel guests told investigators Spillman started following them from the hotel lobby before allegedly rubbing one out in the hallway outside their hotel room.

Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley told TMZ in a statement ... "The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel."

Spillman was reportedly down in Miami to provide perimeter security during President Donald Trump's visit to the Trump National Doral Golf Club for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship. He was said to be off-duty at the time of his arrest.