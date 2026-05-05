School Director Sent to Jail for Forming Child Fight Club in Arkansas

The director of a prominent Arkansas school has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail for running a fight club for children.

Cops arrested Mary Tracy Morrison -- the owner and director of The Delta Institute for the Developing Brain -- in 2025 ... after video showed a horrific gathering where a child was forced to sit on the floor in a circle of 18 other kids, including Morrison ... according to a KAIT-TV report on the probable cause affidavit.

Morrison told the other children to hit the child in the circle's center with an unknown object, and berated the victim while he was kicked by another student. She then reportedly high-fived that student after the beating.

Morrison then told the victim to apologize to the other students, according to the affidavit ... before instructing everyone in the group not to speak a word of the incident.

Morrison pled guilty to one count of permitting child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to the local outlet. A judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail, 120 days of house arrest with electronic monitoring, and nine years of probation.

Morrison has also been ordered to no longer work with children in a professional capacity ... and, she has to give up her occupational therapy license.