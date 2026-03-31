Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Dayton Webber Stone Faced in New Mug Shot

Dayton Webber -- the quadruple amputee suspected of shooting a man to death -- is back in Maryland, where the killing took place ... and we've obtained the new mugshot authorities took of him.

Webber is practically expressionless in the pic with disheveled hair as he delivers a thousand-yard stare.

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The 27-year-old pro cornhole player was extradited from Virginia and transported to the Charles County Detention Center on Tuesday.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says they will provide appropriate accommodations for Webber's medical and mobility needs ... but according to Webber's last jail superintendent -- Martin Kumer at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail -- Webber has shown he's fully capable of feeding, bathing, and dressing himself, despite his lack of hands and feet.

As you know ... authorities claim Webber fatally shot 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells in a car on Sunday while an eyewitness saw the whole thing go down. Webber allegedly dumped Wells' body and fled to Virginia.

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