Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Fully Functional in Jail After Murder Arrest

I Don't Need Help In Jail, I Can Do It All Myself!!!

Quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player Dayton Webber is taking care of himself as he sits in jail facing murder charges ... and it sounds like he doesn't need a helping hand.

Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer tells TMZ ... Webber has shown he's fully capable of feeding, bathing, and dressing himself, despite his lack of hands and feet.

We're told Webber has an appendage that is somewhat functional, allowing him to grasp what he needs to eat, wash, and dress himself ... and, so far, he's required no assistance and hasn't had any issues in jail.

In fact, Kumer tells us Webber is a model inmate who is behaving well and is being cooperative with jail staff.

No cornhole in prison, but we're told Webber is helping pass the time by watching TV. Unclear if he's aware of all the media coverage surrounding his case.

Play video content

As you know ... Webber is waiting to be extradited back to Maryland, where cops say he gunned down 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells.

Authorities claim Webber fatally shot Wells in a car on Sunday ... then allegedly dumped the body and fled to Virginia. Cops say eyewitnesses told them they saw the whole incident.

Webber wasn't fingerprinted at the jailhouse for obvious reasons ... authorities took an impression at the ends of his arms instead ... and we're told he wasn't handcuffed when he was arrested.