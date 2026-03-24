Quadriplegic Cornhole Pro Accused of Murder Fires Gun in Resurfaced Video, Watch

Play video content

Dayton James Webber -- the professional cornhole player who happens to be a quadruple amputee now accused of murder -- showed people on social media how he can load and fire a handgun in a resurfaced clip.

The video posted to Webber's YouTube -- which is making the rounds online after Webber was arrested for murder -- features Webber out in a field ... sitting on grass littered with shotgun shells and other casings.

Watch the video ... Webber forces the magazine into the weapon with one arm while balancing it on his leg -- before picking it up and holding it between the end of his left arm and the bicep of his right.

It seems by putting pressure on the trigger with the end of his right arm, he's able to squeeze off a few shots ... turning to briefly flash a smile at the person filming him -- before turning back to finish off the magazine.

As we told you ... representatives of the Charles County Sheriff's Office in Maryland said DJW was booked Sunday after witnesses claimed he shot and killed a passenger in his car earlier the same day.

Officers say witnesses told them they were in the backseat when Webber got into an argument with the front seat passenger. They say he then pulled a gun and fatally shot the passenger.

According to law enforcement, 27-year-old Webber then pulled the car over and asked the witnesses to help him get the body out of the car ... but, they say they refused and exited the car. Webber allegedly then drove off with the alleged victim's body still in the vehicle.