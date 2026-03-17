Cops Release Bodycam Footage Of Alleged Killer's Arrest Near Players Championship

Play video content Nassau County Sheriff's Office Yulee Florida

Cops in Florida have released the dramatic body cam footage of the arrest of Christian Barrios ... a fugitive who allegedly shot and killed two people near where the Players Championship was being held in Florida.

Barrios is accused of shooting two people in a Walgreens parking lot around 10:30 PM on Friday. He then sent authorities on a massive manhunt, including onto TPC Sawgrass property ahead of the third round of the golf event.

The St. Johns County Sheriff, Rob Hardwick, said Barrios had contact with multiple people on the course -- including groundskeepers and security. Hardwick also said he picked up a PGA Tour radio, but later dropped it.

The footage released by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office captured the start of their encounter with Berrios, which occurred after he allegedly stole a 2025 black BMW.

They initially stopped the BMW after it had been reported stolen. When conducting a traffic stop, Berrios took off. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed ... taking off on foot into the woods.

Officials from multiple agencies set up a perimeter around the area. Hours later, they found him along a wooded path. Barrios was taken into custody without further incident.

𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐓 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒 𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇



Homicide suspect, Christian Barrios (32), has been captured following a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies.



Around 10:30 p.m. last night, SJSO… pic.twitter.com/eaEMfXpd5Y @TeamSJSO

He was charged by authorities in Nassau with grand theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving with either a revoked or suspended license and resisting law enforcement. Barrios is currently awaiting for extradition to St Johns County ... where it is expected he'll face murder charges.