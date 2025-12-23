Brooks Koepka To Leave LIV Golf Following 2025 Season

Brooks Koepka is set to leave LIV Golf following the 2025 season, TMZ Sports can confirm.

According to a rep for the five-time major champion, the reason to step away is quite simple -- he wants to spend more time with his family.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Family has always guided Brooks' decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home," a statement read.

"Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what's ahead."

We're told that the travel requirements and time zone demands made it hard for his family. Koepka also believed that, as team captain of Smash GC, stepping away was in the best interest of his teammates and the league.

"We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course," Scott O'Neil, LIV Golf CEO, said.

The 35-year-old first joined the start-up league in June 2022 after leaving the PGA Tour. During his three years with LIV, he won five individual events.

Brooks' reps also thanked Yasir Al-Rumayyan, O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans for their support.