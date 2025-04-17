PGA Tour Star Billy Horschel Drills Fan With Errant Tee Shot ... Gnarly Wound!!!

Billy Horschel left a fan with a Hor-rible wound while out on the golf course Thursday -- after he accidentally smacked her right in the leg with an errant tee shot!!

It all went down at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina ... as the PGA Tour star was trying to pump one of his drives deep down the fairway on the par 4, 10th hole.

Billy Horschel turned into a tattoo artist after hitting a fan with an errant tee shot. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nyxafGervM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 17, 2025 @GolfChannel

Horschel gave his ball a ride ... but, unfortunately for him, it leaked right -- and came crashing down right on a woman's shin.

When Horschel got up near the ball, he could see his shot caused some rough damage to the woman's limb.

Billy Horschel hit a fan at Harbour Town and then signed the bump on her leg. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mc34FZa0WQ — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 17, 2025 @GOLF_com

Thankfully, both Horschel and the fan were able to laugh off the matter ... as the golfer gave her an autograph -- and even signed her injured leg.

Billy went on to par the hole -- and then finish his round with a 71.