Man Kills 2 Near Florida PGA Tour Location

A man shot and killed 2 people in Florida Friday, about a mile from where the ongoing PGA Tour is being played ... leading to the entrance time for the third round to be delayed by a couple of hours Saturday.

The suspect, identified by St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick as Christian Barrios, drilled 2 people with bullets around 10:30 PM Friday night in a Walgreens parking lot in connection with a domestic violence situation, Hardwick announced. He then sent authorities on a wild manhunt, including on TPC Sawgrass property, where the tour is being played.

Hardwick says Barrios stole a PGA Tour radio but later dropped it, and that K-9 units were hot on his trail at the TPC Sawgrass property.

The gunman then hopped into a black BMW and led cops all the way to Nassau County, where he crashed the car into the woods and fled on foot. He was eventually apprehended and put behind bars.

The two victims died in the hospital. Their identities have not been released.

Play video content St. Johns County Sheriffs Office

Barrios has a criminal past with at least 27 arrests and was out on probation, Hardwick said, and he knew both people he murdered.