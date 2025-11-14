Barstool Sports Cody 'Beef' Franke Won Internet Invitational Weeks Before Death

Play video content Internet Invitational

Weeks before Cody Franke -- known as Barstool Beef -- passed away in the Dominican Republic, he hit the game-winning putt in the company's first-ever Internet Invitational ... taking home a piece of the $1 million prize.

The final episode of the invitational dropped Thursday night ... which saw Beef, Francis Ellis and Brake Dalke take on Paige Spiranac, Frankie Borelli and Malosi Togisala.

It all came down to the last hole, with the two teams all squared. After an errant chip from Borelli went into the water ... it set up Beef to hit the match-sealing putt, and you can see how much it meant to him.

"Just life changing," Franke said.

Earlier in the video, Beef was asked what he would do with his portion of the prize if his team won, saying he would donate to charity and pay off his parents' house.

Fans all over were pumped to see the PGA golf professional take home the grand prize.

On Friday morning, Dave Portnoy showed off the event trophy ... which was named in Beef's honor.

Portnoy's company announced the tragic news of Franke's death two weeks ago. Dan "Big Cat" Katz said Beef was attending a wedding in the DR when he passed. Beyond describing a "sudden medical issue," no information was provided.

The Yak

"It's pretty s****y," Big Cat said. "Really, really, really sad. Really tragic."

Beef was just 31 years old.