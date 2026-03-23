Quadriplegic Professional Cornhole Player Accused of Murdering Passenger

A professional cornhole player who happens to be a quadruple amputee is facing murder charges over the shooting death of a man in Maryland ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton James Webber was booked Sunday after witnesses said he shot and killed a passenger in his car earlier the same day.

The sheriff's office says the witnesses were in the back seat when Webber -- who they say was driving -- got into an argument with the front seat passenger. Witnesses told police that’s when the 27-year-old pulled a gun and fatally shot the passenger. Cops say they all knew each other.

According to law enforcement, the witnesses said Webber pulled the car over and asked them to help pull the body out of the car ... but they told authorities they said no, and got out of the car … while Webber drove off with the alleged victim's body still in the car.

Later, cops say they got a call about a body in a yard … and identified the man as Bradrick Michael Wells, also 27, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they found Webber’s car in Charlottesville, Virginia before tracking him down at a nearby hospital … where they say he was trying to get treated for “a medical issue.”

He was booked in Virginia by the Albemarle County Police Department and subsequently charged as a fugitive from justice. According to officers, he’s set to be extradited back to Maryland, where authorities say he will be charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, and other charges.

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Back in 2023 … Webber wrote an essay for "Today" about playing cornhole professionally with the American Cornhole League as a quadriplegic.