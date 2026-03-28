Quadruple Amputee Murder Suspect's Ex-Girlfriend Not Shocked by Allegations

Dayton Webber -- the professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee arrested for murder earlier this week -- has an ex-girlfriend who says she isn't the least bit surprised by the serious allegations against him.

Dayton's ex, Tori Mattingly, tells TMZ ... she was friends with Dayton and dated him for 4 years until they broke up in February 2025. Mattingly says after their relationship ended, she dated the man Dayton is accused of murdering, Brad Wells.

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Tori says she saw an "angry dark side" to Dayton when they were together ... alleging he would "lash out." She says she recorded a video of him in October 2024, showing him screaming at her for not letting him use her car.

While Tori says she didn't foresee Dayton ever killing some one, she "isn't surprised" by the murder allegations.

Tori says she broke up with Dayton in February 2025 because he wouldn't change, and refused to get help to manage his anger issues ... she tells us she wanted him to go to therapy, but he would not.

Police allege Dayton fatally shot Brad in the passenger seat of a car Webber was driving during an argument, before allegedly dumping the body and fleeing from Maryland to Virginia. Police say eyewitnesses told them they saw the whole incident.

Tori says she does not know what the alleged argument was about.

As for the timeline here ... Tori says there was no overlap between Dayton and Brad, who she says she ended things with in June 2025. She tells us Dayton was aware she dated Brad off and on for a few months after their split and the two were friends.