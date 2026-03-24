Video Shows Quadruple Amputee Murder Suspect Climbing Ladder With Rifle

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Dayton James Webber -- the professional cornhole player accused of murder, who happens to be a quadruple amputee -- climbed into a tree with a rifle strapped to his back in a newly resurfaced clip.

More videos from Webber's YouTube account have begun circulating in the aftermath of his arrest ... with one showing him climbing a ladder toward what looks like an elevated hunting blind.

Check out the clip ... Webber swiftly climbs up to the structure while wearing camouflage and an orange vest -- with his rifle attached to his back. He hooks his elbows around the steps ... yanking himself up one at a time.

Another video shows Webber staring down the barrel of a rifle -- unclear if it is the same one he carried up the tree -- before firing a shot. Both videos were posted in February 2024.

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We've already shared a video of Webber shooting a handgun with you ... showing you a vid of the 27-year-old quickly loading up the firearm and emptying the magazine at a target.

Webber was arrested Sunday after witnesses told cops he shot and killed a passenger in his car earlier the same day in Maryland.

Officers say witnesses told them they were in the backseat when Webber got into an argument with the front-seat passenger. They say he then pulled a gun and fatally shot the passenger.