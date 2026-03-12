Police Respond to Reports of Active Shooter at Detroit-Area Synagogue

Play video content CNN

Cops are responding to reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in the Detroit area.

Local outlet WXYZ-TV reports Temple Israel in West Bloomfield is being surrounded by a heavy police presence, and all schools and places of worship in the area have been advised to shelter in place.

According to WDIV-TV, police sources believe someone intentionally drove a truck into the building, which caught fire.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard gave an update ... "It appears at least one individual came to the temple, security saw him, engaged him in gunfire. ... We’re looking to see if there’s more than one person."

The Jewish Federation of Detroit issued a statement to WXYZ, saying, "We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol -- nobody in or out of your building."

Schools in the area were locked down during the investigation.

West Bloomfield Township is located about 25 miles northwest of Detroit.