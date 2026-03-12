Old Dominion University Shooting Leaves 2 Injured, Shooter Dead

Two people were injured and a gunman is dead after a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia on Thursday morning.

The university said a shooter "opened fire" a little before 11 AM at Constant Hall on the Norfolk campus.

School officials said the two injured people were taken to a local hospital, and WVEC-TV reported the hospital said the wounded were listed in critical condition.

The university issued an alert ... “Shortly before 10:49 a.m., a gunman in Constant Hall opened fire. Two people were injured. Old Dominion University Police, Norfolk Police, and emergency personnel responded immediately. The gunman is now deceased. The injured were transported to a local hospital.”

A student described the chaos to ABC News, saying ... "All of a sudden we heard a commotion. A lot of people rumbling, starting to get up. The guy next to me, we looked at each other, we started running, and that's when we heard, you know, gunshots."

It was unclear how the shooting suspect died.