Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at the Trumps, Mocks Their Hand-Holding

Play video content Video: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Melania and Donald Trump Hand-Holding ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is firing back at President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump ... mocking them for the way they held hands during a photo-op at the White House with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kimmel came out swinging at the Trumps in Wednesday night's opening monologue on his late-night show, after DJT and Melania demanded Jimmy be fired for what they perceived as an offensive skit about them.

The comedian kicked things off by joking that it's because of him that DJT and Melania seem closer than ever ... then Jimmy played a video for his audience showing DJT and Melania trying to hold hands during the photo-op with the King and Queen of England.

But it didn't work out so well for Donald and Melania, as you can see -- and Jimmy jumped all over it. Check out the clip. It's hilarious.

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC

As we previously reported, Kimmel joked that Melania was an "expectant widow" on his show last week -- days before Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting -- prompting Donald and Melania to call for him to be fired from ABC in the wake of the violent incident.