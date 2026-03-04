Suspect Without Pants Surrenders to SWAT Team After Standoff, on Video

Play video content FOX 11 Los Angeles

Hard to say what the scarier sight was for a Los Angeles-area neighborhood ... the battalion of law enforcement officers with heavy-duty guns drawn -- or the suspect's uncovered you-know-what swinging in the breeze during his surrender and arrest.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies rushed to Santa Clarita -- a city about 40 miles north of Los Angeles proper -- after they received a report of a man suffering from a mental health crisis Wednesday morning.

The armed individual allegedly fired shots that struck a car ... but, thankfully, no injuries were reported. A local elementary school was put on lockdown after the shots were fired, KTTV reports.

After allegedly shooting the car, sheriff's deputies claim the suspect barricaded himself in a house around 10:30 AM PT. Approximately 30 minutes later, the suspect was seen walking around the neighborhood in hat and T-shirt ... with no pants on.

He surrendered to authorities without incident ... and the moment was caught on camera, with the man walking straight across a residential street to a SWAT with his hands high in the air, with a shotgun on the ground behind him.