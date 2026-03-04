Smoothie King Employees Refuse to Serve Man in Trump Hoodie, on Video

Play video content Erika Lindemyer via Storyful

Employees at a Michigan Smoothie King refused to serve a Donald Trump supporter and his wife ... and the contentious argument between the smoothie makers and their would-be customers is all on video.

Check it out -- Erika Lindemyer recorded the tense encounter at the shop in Ann Arbor on March 1 ... she argues with a woman behind the counter, calling her refusal illegal discrimination. The employee snaps back that Trump doesn't support her ... and she therefore doesn't feel comfortable serving people who stand behind him.

Erika's husband wishes the employee luck with keeping her job after this ordeal ... but the employee stands her ground and continues to motion them to exit.

It looks like the Trump supporter got the last laugh ... 'cause while private businesses do have the right to refuse service to customers, the two workers were booted from this blender biz by Smoothie King.