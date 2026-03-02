McDonald's CEO Mocked for Hilariously Viral 'Big Arch' Burger Taste Test Video

Play video content Instagram/@chrisk_mcd

McDonald’s just rolled out its hulking new "Big Arch" burger -- but don’t look to the Golden Arches' top dog for a glowing review ... 'cause the CEO can barely seal the deal with a bite on camera.

In the now-viral clip getting roasted online, Chris Kempczinski starts off singing the burger’s praises -- then somehow seems caught off guard by the crispy onions ... before finally gearing up for the big bite, and barely making a dent.

The whole thing feels like corporate cosplay -- with Chris repeatedly calling the towering burger a "product" … then visibly panicking over how to physically tackle it.

When he finally digs in, it’s less monster chomp and more polite nibble ... but he still brings full gaslight energy, shoving the burger toward the camera to prove his "big bite" and theatrically effusing about how "delicious" it is.

Play video content TikTok/@mcdonalds_corp