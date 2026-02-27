Man Hitches Death-Defying Rides Hanging Onto Cars in Traffic, on Video

Play video content Daryl Guevarra via Storyful

Video has gone viral of a man in Sacramento who was terrorizing unsuspecting motorists by hanging off moving cars in busy traffic ... with his bare butt on display.

The unidentified man was filmed dangling from at least 3 separate vehicles this week, with one moving as fast as 40 MPH -- the driver no doubt freaked out by him attaching himself to their car.

In one instance, the man begins losing his pants ... and it appears his bare cheeks are about to scrape along the road.

The guy filming the bizarre and wild moments from his own car keeps yelling at the dude, asking if he is OK ... but we can't quite make out any response.

Ultimately, a local news report shows the man was hit by a car on camera ... his condition is unclear ... but CBS News Sacramento reports the unidentified external passenger was arrested on multiple charges.