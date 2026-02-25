F1 Reserve Driver In Horrific Crash At Super Formula Testing, Unharmed

Williams F1 reserve driver Luke Browning is counting his lucky stars on Tuesday -- the 24-year-old flipped his vehicle in a terrifying accident at Super Formula testing ... but somehow, he left the scene unscathed.

The moment -- captured on video -- went down at the Suzuka Circuit (home to the Japanese Grand Prix) ... and the weather conditions seemed to play a factor, as the track was visibly wet.

As Kondo Racing's Browning approached a turn, his car started to spin ... and the tail of his whip appeared to make contact with a wall.

The impact caused his car to flip ... and it remained airborne for two seconds before it came back down to earth.

Aquí a acabado el coche de Luke Browning… pic.twitter.com/tgmdrHf6su @SectorSeez

Despite the whip landing upside down, Browning was able to avoid serious injury and was spotted walking around the garage afterward ... but the driver has yet to comment on the matter.