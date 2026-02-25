F1 Reserve Driver In Horrific Crash At Super Formula Testing, Unharmed
Williams F1 reserve driver Luke Browning is counting his lucky stars on Tuesday -- the 24-year-old flipped his vehicle in a terrifying accident at Super Formula testing ... but somehow, he left the scene unscathed.
The moment -- captured on video -- went down at the Suzuka Circuit (home to the Japanese Grand Prix) ... and the weather conditions seemed to play a factor, as the track was visibly wet.
SF鈴鹿テストでルーク・ブラウニングがショッキングなクラッシュ
130Rでスピンし、バリアの向こう側までマシンが飛んでいってしまいましたが、ブラウニングはマシンを降りて歩いている姿が確認されています#SFormula pic.twitter.com/gEW8du3UqP @MotorsportJP
As Kondo Racing's Browning approached a turn, his car started to spin ... and the tail of his whip appeared to make contact with a wall.
The impact caused his car to flip ... and it remained airborne for two seconds before it came back down to earth.
Aquí a acabado el coche de Luke Browning… pic.twitter.com/tgmdrHf6su @SectorSeez
Despite the whip landing upside down, Browning was able to avoid serious injury and was spotted walking around the garage afterward ... but the driver has yet to comment on the matter.
On top of being a reserve driver behind Williams' Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, Browning is slated to compete in his rookie campaign for Super Formula.