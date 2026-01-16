Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

F1's Alex Albon Engaged To Golfer Lily Muni He

Alex Albon, Lily Muni He Driving To The Altar ... We're Engaged!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Alex Albon and Lily Muni He are starting 2026 with a win -- the F1 and golf stars just announced they're engaged!!

The Williams driver shared the news on his Instagram minutes ago ... saying, "I guess we’re stuck with each other now ❤️😊."

Along with the news, the two athletes posted a post-proposal shot ... with Lily showing off her new bling.

Plenty of friends and organizations shared their excitement ... like fellow drivers Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri, the Williams Racing and F1 accounts and more.

29-year-old Alex and Lily, 26, have been dating since 2019 ... and they've been as inseparable as they can be with their individual schedules.

Alex has two podiums to his name since joining F1 in 2019 ... scoring 313 points on the grid for Williams and Red Bull.

According to the LPGA site, Lily has three top-10 finishes over the course of her career ... earning $540k on the course.

No word yet on when they plan to make it official ... but we're sure there will be plenty of big names present when they exchange "I dos."

Congrats, love birds!!