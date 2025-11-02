F1 Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc Engaged To Model GF Alexandra Saint Mleux

F1 driver Charles Leclerc just threw his relationship with Alexandra Saint Mleux into high gear ... he's announced they're engaged!

The 28-year-old Ferrari driver and 23-year-old model and influencer announced the news Sunday in a post, showing the two smooching their pooch Leo, simply writing, "Mr and Mrs Leclerc."

So cute!

Subsequent pics also showed off Alexandra's engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth at least $525,000, according to a jeweler specialist at Lorel Diamonds, The Daily Mail reports.

Dating rumors for the couple first started when they were spotted at Paris Fashion Week together in 2023. The two confirmed the rumors at Wimbledon later that same year.

Sadly, the celebration for their upcoming nuptials will be short lived, as Charles is due in Sao Paulo next weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix.