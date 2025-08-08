F1 Star Charles Leclerc Flaunts Shirtless Bod On Yacht Date With Girlfriend

Charles Leclerc is taking a break from his hot rods to show off his hot bod ... ditching his shirt on Thursday for a yacht date with his girlfriend.

The Formula One star hit the Sardinian waters with Alexandra Saint Mleux ... and he proved that even though he drives for a living, he's a regular in the gym.

The 27-year-old flaunted some defined pecs and shoulders -- as well as a taut tummy -- in nothing but some small black shorts.

Mleux looked amazing too as she soaked in the sun in a two-piece.

The couple was spotted enjoying the boat for a while -- before they adventured to nearby land for the evening.

The two will have at least a few more weeks to vacation -- as the next Formula One race is the Dutch Grand Prix ... which is slated for Aug. 31.