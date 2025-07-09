Christian Horner Fired From Red Bull F1 Team After 20 Years

Christian Horner's dominant run at Red Bull is over -- the longtime team principal was fired on Wednesday ... ending his 20-year relationship with the organization.

The news left F1 fans stunned ... with the team thanking Horner -- who is married to Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) -- for his "exceptional work" over the span of two decades, but electing not to provide a reason for the decision.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1," team exec Oliver Mintzlaff said in a statement.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Red Bull saw all of its success under Horner -- six constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles (four from Max Verstappen, the others from Sebastian Vettel).

Laurent Mekies will now take over Horner's position after previously serving as principal for the Racing Bulls sister team.

There's a belief the move has something to do with Verstappen ... as fans are wondering if it was an attempt to keep the best driver on the grid in a Red Bull uniform amid rumors the 27-year-old superstar could leave for a new team.

Verstappen's dad, Jos, has made it clear he does not see eye to eye with Horner ... and the former F1 driver previously called the former principal's internal sexual misconduct investigation a huge issue for the organization.

Horner was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing.

The move could also simply be due to performance ... as Red Bull currently sits fourth in the constructors' standings, which is an unfamiliar position for the team.

Red Bull has experienced its fair share of changes lately ... as Horner is just the latest exec to leave the organization.