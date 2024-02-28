Red Bull's Christian Horner Cleared of Wrongdoing After Investigation

The lengthy investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Christian Horner has concluded ... with the Red Bull team principal officially cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Formula 1 giant confirmed the findings of the probe on Wednesday ... saying it is "confident" the inquiry was handled in the most "fair, rigorous and impartial" manner.

Red Bull -- the six-time constructors' champion -- launched the investigation earlier this month ... although the nature of the allegations was never made public.

The complainant has the right to appeal.

Horner -- who has adamantly denied the claims -- can now shift focus to the start of the 2024 season, which kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull's statement continued ... "The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned."

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."