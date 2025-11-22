F1 Vegas Grand Prix Drivers, Fans Offered 'Pit Crew Package' from Nevada Brothel

As the Formula 1 Grand Prix returns to Las Vegas, the famous Sheri's Ranch is rollin' out an "over-the-top fantasy" bundle for drivers and fans alike!!

TMZ Sports has learned the iconic brothel -- located an hour west of the Vegas strip -- is offering a "Pit Crew Package" for competitors, crew, and spectators on November 22.

The licensed brothel is promising a surreal experience ... including champagne service, hors d’oeuvres, gourmet steak and lobster dinner, and complimentary transportation.

For the grand finale: ten of their hottest ladies in the VIP bungalow!!

Yes, two handfuls of Sheri's best sex workers at your service, or what Madam Dena describes as her personal "pit crew" for the $500K bundle.

"Pit crews can service a car in under three seconds," said Madam Dena of Sheri’s Ranch.

"Lucky for you, our pit crew takes quite a bit longer to tune you up, but the results will definitely get your engines revving. It’s the ultimate victory lap."

That crew might include Addyson James, who is also an accomplished porn star.