Super Bowl Champs Get Sex Tape Offer From Vegas Brothel

As if the Chiefs and Eagles needed any more motivation to win the Big Game, the players are getting another exciting incentive to give it their all ... with a Vegas brothel offering a special sextravaganza to the Super Bowl champs!!

Sheri's Ranch in Nevada tells TMZ Sports they're huge fans of the NFL ... and want to do their part to congratulate the victors in their own special way by inviting them to their sex resort and legal brothel.

"We’ve all seen the players make incredible moves on the field, now we want to reward them with a night of athleticism that only the magnificent ladies of Sheri’s Ranch can deliver," Dena, the madam of the resort, said.

"Every Super Bowl champ deserves a reward that matches their game-day excellence. And when it comes to 'getting lucky,' we’re the MVPs."

The lovely establishment broke down the offer ... saying it includes complimentary round-trip transportation, access to all the amenities like the BDSM dungeon, body-on-body wet massage parlor, and the role play wing.

The champs will also get the sex tape room privileges ... where they can film their own XXX film with one or more of the ladies.

BTW, Dena said the players can bring their significant other as well ... if they're into that kinda thing.

"We’re also a very popular destination for couples," Dena said, "so wives and girlfriends are always welcome to partake."