F1's Kimi Antonelli Damages Rare Mercedes In Car Accident, Driver Unharmed

Rising F1 star Kimi Antonelli crashed a super-rare Mercedes in a one-vehicle accident over the weekend ... and while the car took a beating, the driver is luckily okay.

The 19-year-old Italian's Mercedes team confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday ... saying Kimi got in the road incident near his home in San Marino. According to local news, he collided with a guardrail.

The team said Kimi called police himself ... and his whip was the only one involved.

Thankfully, Kimi was "completely unharmed," the organization added ... but the car he was driving -- a Mercedes AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition -- sustained some damage.

Good to know Kimi's fine, but he's gotta be sweating the car's condition ... as only 200 of that exact set of wheels was ever made, according to Motorsport.

The thing has some kick to it ... as it has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that can produce 612 horsepower, the outlet noted -- and is worth around $245,000.

Kimi is still slated to participate in preseason testing in Bahrain on Wednesday as he gears up for his second season with Mercedes.