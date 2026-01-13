Ex-F1 Driver Antonio Pizzonia Claims He Was Defending Son Before Assault Arrest

Play video content Instagram/@litraosincerao

Ex-Formula One driver Antonio Pizzonia is speaking out following his recent assault arrest ... claiming while he regrets his actions, he was simply defending his son.

The 45-year-old former Jaguar and Williams star went to Instagram to share his side of the story on Monday ... stating he's "fine" and back home following his eventful weekend in Texas.

"There really was an incident which, today, I would have reacted to differently," Pizzonia said.

"At that moment, I understood that my son -- a child -- was being coerced by another adult, and instinctively I defended him."

"Thank you to everyone for the messages of support."

As we previously reported, the Brazilian athlete was booked in a Texas jail around 6 PM on Saturday after going to the Speedsportz Racing Park for the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series. His son, Antonio Pizzonia Neto finished ninth in the X30 Junior race that day.

There is a video making rounds on social media ... which shows a man wagging his finger at and scolding a young driver -- when another guy, believed to be Pizzonia, comes out of nowhere and lunges at him with a simultaneous kick-punch combination.

He then hits the man again before walking away, only to stop and argue with other adults on the scene.