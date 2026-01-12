Ex-F1 Driver Antonio Pizzonia Arrested In Texas

Ex-Formula One driver Antonio Pizzonia was arrested for assault over the weekend, TMZ Sports has learned.

Details surrounding what led up to the 45-year-old's trip to the slammer remain unclear ... but the Brazilian athlete was booked in a Texas jail around 6 PM on Saturday.

Pizzonia -- who raced in the world's top racing organization from 2003-2005 -- looked stoic as he posed for a mugshot ... which showed him decked out in a striped jail jumpsuit for the occasion.

It appears Pizzonia was at the Speedsportz Racing Park for the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series on Saturday, where his son was a competitor. Antonio Pizzonia Neto finished ninth in the X30 Junior race the same day his pops wound up in jail.

Pizzonia made his F1 debut with Jaguar ... but he was replaced mid-season after failing to score points for the team. He then got behind the wheel for Williams, where he scored eight points over two years.