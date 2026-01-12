Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ex-F1 Driver Antonio Pizzonia Arrested In Texas

By TMZ Staff
Published
antonio reginaldo pizzonia mug shot 1

Ex-Formula One driver Antonio Pizzonia was arrested for assault over the weekend, TMZ Sports has learned.

Details surrounding what led up to the 45-year-old's trip to the slammer remain unclear ... but the Brazilian athlete was booked in a Texas jail around 6 PM on Saturday.

Antonio Pizzonia getty 1
Getty

Pizzonia -- who raced in the world's top racing organization from 2003-2005 -- looked stoic as he posed for a mugshot ... which showed him decked out in a striped jail jumpsuit for the occasion.

It appears Pizzonia was at the Speedsportz Racing Park for the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series on Saturday, where his son was a competitor. Antonio Pizzonia Neto finished ninth in the X30 Junior race the same day his pops wound up in jail.

Antonio Pizzonia getty 2
Getty

Pizzonia made his F1 debut with Jaguar ... but he was replaced mid-season after failing to score points for the team. He then got behind the wheel for Williams, where he scored eight points over two years.

He's continued to race post-F1 ... finishing first in the Auto GP World Series in 2015 and BOSS GP -- Open Class in 2023 and 2024.