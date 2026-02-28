News Anchor, Meteorologist Get Into Viral On-Air Spat Over Weather

When it rains, it pours for an anchor and a meteorologist at a Texas news station, as the two got into an on-air spat over the weather during a live broadcast this week -- and now both are trying to smooth things over publicly after it all went viral!

The drama began Wednesday between anchor Carney Porter and Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling during the KDFX News 10 PM broadcast in Wichita Falls, TX.

As they turned to the weather, Porter claimed rain was not in the forecast moments after Bohling said it was, sparking a snippy exchange. At one point, Bohling groused that Porter never listens to him -- and Porter fired back that Bohling is boring. Wowza!

Viewers got to see every moment of the embarrassing back and forth -- and a clip of the ugly interaction was posted on social media, which quickly went viral.

Then, on Thursday, Bohling and Porter issued statements on Facebook, trying to clean up the mess by telling everyone they're just good friends who enjoy giving each other a hard time.