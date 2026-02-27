Blueface Gets Injury Fixed After Taking Elbow to Face in Sparring Session

Play video content TMZSports.com

Blueface didn't waste any time getting his nasty cut treated after taking an elbow to the face during a workout -- and the rapper was kind enough to give TMZ Sports access to the whole appointment.

The musician got treated at a Los Angeles medical facility after his sparring partner accidentally elbowed him in the face while training for his celebrity boxing match against former NBA champion Nick "Swaggy P" Young.

Blueface was in good spirits while the medical staff member fixed him up, and he even playfully flirted with her a little bit, leaving her laughing.

The "Thotiana" rapper said this injury is no setback for his May 2nd fight with Young ... saying the only way this match doesn't happen is if Swaggy P punks out.

In fact, Blueface is embracing his cut ... calling the scar his new beauty mark -- a badge that shows he's taking his boxing match against Young seriously.

Will Blueface consider making this a pro career? Blueface said he won't shoot down the opportunity if it presents itself -- especially if big money is involved.

