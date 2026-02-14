Blueface Threatens To 'Dribble' Swaggy P’s Head In Celebrity Boxing Match

Play video content TMZSports.com

Blueface is cranking the heat way up ahead of his long-teased boxing showdown with Nick Young … promising nothing short of destruction when the gloves finally touch May 2 in Miami.

The rapper tells TMZ Sports he isn’t looking for a friendly exhibition with Swaggy P ... this is beef four years in the making.

“This ain’t basketball, man," Blueface said. "I’m finna dribble his f***ing head to the f***ing pavement. And then when he falls, I’m going to keep socking on him. I’ll take that DQ.”

The bad blood dates back to their scrapped 2022 bout on a Social Gloves card -- a fight that never made it to the ring after Blueface’s California State Athletic Commission license situation stalled the event.

The matchup’s been simmering ever since … now there’s renewed momentum and Blueface says he’s not just running his mouth.

The rapper has already tasted success in the squared circle … scoring a win over TikToker Kane Trujillo back in 2021. Young, meanwhile, brings championship pedigree of his own -- the 2018 NBA champ with the Golden State Warriors has flirted with celebrity boxing for years and clearly wants the smoke.

But while Blueface is selling violence, Swaggy P is keeping it cool.

“I’m super confident,” Young said. “I wouldn’t be fighting if I wasn’t confident, but it should be a good fight. We have a mutual respect for each other — we’re just going out there to put on a show.”

Young even addressed Blueface packing on size, but made it clear the goal isn’t chaos.

“At the end of the day, we all grown,” Young said. “As long as we get back home, that’s the goal.”

As far as who will win? We asked DJ Vlad for his take.

“When it comes to fighting, the person who’s been in the most fights usually holds an edge,” he said. “I think Blueface has been in a lot more fist fights – street fights, being in prison.”