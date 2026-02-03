NLE Choppa Declines Blueface's Offer to Fight, Goes After His Son Instead

We're Not Gonna Fight ... But Our Sons Can!!!

Play video content

The NLE Choppa & Blueface drama just reached an all-time low ... Choppa is now dragging their children into the beef!

In a new video, Choppa turns down Blueface's recent offer to fight him ... Choppa actually challenged Blueface first back in 2024 -- but now Choppa says he doesn't want to help Blueface get paid.

So instead, Choppa goes after Blueface's 2-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., who is rumored to have developmental issues. Blueface has denied those rumors ... but that didn't stop Choppa from going in on the toddler.

Choppa said, "Take your son and stand him beside my son and let's see which one of them know how to operate ... Put your son beside my son and let's see them box!"

Play video content Instagram / @bluefasebabyy

Remember ... Choppa and his ex Marissa Da'Nae welcomed their little boy ChoZen in 2023. Ladies and gentlemen, these are 2 toddlers we're talking about!

All this started 2 years ago with Blueface's "Barbie (Remix)" diss track, taking aim at NLE's family. The many escalations that followed have apparently led to this ... but hopefully this is where it ends.