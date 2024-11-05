NLE Choppa Urges Voters to Rank Their Local Reps as High as Presidential Pick

Play video content TMZ.com

NLE Choppa is flexing his knowledge of the United States government on Election Day '24 ... going hard for your presidential candidate is cool and all, but make sure you're tapped into your local representatives!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the newly minted movie director and his fellow visionary Ben Marc in Bev. Hills on Tuesday ... Choppa tells us he voted for God -- whether he wrote it on the ballot or it's a figure of speech is up in the air.

Choppa celebrated his 22nd birthday a few days ago with a screening of his and Ben Marc's "The Wash" film and shared some educational tips with his fellow Gen-Zers -- voting for your best interests locally will actually help your presidential pick thrive!!!

Choppa spouted off the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, reminding voters the country's power is divisional ... you'd think he was secretly holding a master's in political science!!!

With Young Thug home from prison, Choppa tells us he's down to do another collaboration, but on the positivity tip.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The YSL rapper's release conditions forbid him from rapping about gang activity, which works for Choppa -- he wants to do a ditty for the ladies!!!