NLE Choppa Stars & Directs Remake of Snoop & Dr. Dre Film, With Lil Wayne, Sukihana

NLE Choppa has added movie director to his résumé -- by remaking Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's car wash comedy "The Wash" with the help of Lil Wayne and social media influencers!!!

The "Shotta Flow" rapper recently unleashed his "NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash" on YouTube for fans to soak in for free.

The newly minted filmmaker co-directed the bit with hip hop video vet Ben Marc, and they didn't even bother with a script ... Wayne, Sukihana, Ray Vaughn, Relly B, Yaisel LM and several more improvised their parts!!!

Choppa's film puts a cap on his "Slut SZN" -- his most recent project, which doubles as a secondary soundtrack.

His raunchiness is also felt in the film ... the car wash in the flick offers detailed services such as “Sloppy Toppy,” “Rim Job,” and “Badussy Special.” 😬

His label, Warner Records, hosted a screening in downtown Los Angeles last week ... which was attended by Amber Rose, Dreezy, Kayla Nicole, Skilla Baby, Lay Bankz, and Bia, in addition to several costars.