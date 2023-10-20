NLE Choppa's Mom Concerned for His Safety, Begs Fans to Get in Touch

NLE Choppa's mom is worried sick for her son, saying she hasn't heard from him in hours ... and asking anyone who may have contact to get in touch with her ASAP.

Choppa's mom, Angela Potts, posted the concerning message Friday, writing, "Y’all help me pray over my child. He plans on moving back to Cottonwood where we worked hard to get out of just for a mixtape SMH! I ain’t talked to this boy in hours and he usually doesn’t do this. One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for any reason."

She continues with a message to her son, "Whatever your working on I pray GOD is guiding you. If y’all hear from him PLEASE CONTACT ME ASAP ! To the fans he wants to please thanks a lot."

What's unclear is whether or not NLE gave Angela -- who is also his manager -- a reason to believe he could be in trouble, or if he's just faced a lot of pressure in keeping up with his own career.

We should note ... a message on NLE's Instagram story (posted by management) also encouraged fans to reach out to Angela if they see the rapper.