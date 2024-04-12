NLE Choppa Teams with Fctry Lab, Ex-Yeezy Head, For 'Duck Boot' Footwear

NLE Choppa is officially in the fashion game through a new partnership with a former shot-caller at Kanye West's Yeezy house ... and they're making a splash with a neon yellow "Duck Boot!!!"

On Friday, the Memphis rapper and FCTRY LAb co-founder Omar Bailey rolled out the first of their limited-edition line -- just as NLE doubled up and dropped new music, too ... his "Slut Me Out 2" single.

NLE tells us he first got hip to Omar during his tenure working with Ye, and sought him out to infuse his artistic DNA into the boot's concept. He says the partnership was an easy one, because they've both got an entrepreneurial mindset.

He's not the only hip hop star to introduce custom kicks with a Black-owned brand this week -- Nicki Minaj also debuted her hot pink sneakers, giving the ladies a new reason to strut their stuff.

Choppa debuted the Duck Boot at Rolling Loud, and recently gave the first pair to Kai Cenat ... who was floored by the unique packaging and courtesy rubber duckies in the box.