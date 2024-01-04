NLE Choppa Challenges Blueface to Boxing Match After Continued Disrespect

NLE Choppa isn't a fan of Blueface's new "Barbie" remix, considering the fact it's a play for his ex-girlfriend -- so, he's ready to take things to the ring!!!

ICYMI, Blueface used the 'ol beef-n-bait tactic to push Jaidyn Alexis' debut song into higher Billboard contention by name-checking Offset, Cardi B, Soulja Boy as well as Marissa Da'Nae, the mother of NLE's most recent child.

On Thursday, NLE took to X and challenged BF to a duel mano a mano ... "Let’s box who can set up @bluefacebleedem 👿 who can set up a celebrity boxing match in Vegas me and him hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women ion respect a nigga that put his hands on em anyway !"

NLE was referencing Blueface and Chrisean’s explosive fight where she claimed he ambushed her with punches.

But if NLE was looking to intimidate Blue, his plan backfired … Blueface happily accepted his challenge with the utmost confidence.

He repsonded on X ... “I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry squabble up or shut up," and added that he gave NLE his first big break with their 2020 collab “Shotta Flow (Remix).”

Fans immediately favored BF in the potential slugfest … he has a few pro-fight wins under his belt, after all, and even survived a stabbing while training.