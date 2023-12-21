Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Set Her Up and Punched Her During Kid Drop-Off

Blueface Punched Me With Our Son In My Hands ...

Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to put their infant son in danger ... going live on Instagram after a dispute where Chrisean claims BF ambushed her, and punched her in the face.

Both went live Thursday morning from BF's driveway -- according to Chrisean, Blueface asked her to come over -- and she listened, hoping to get some babysitting relief.

She then claims Blueface ambushed and assaulted her, striking her several times in the head. It appears he left bloody evidence all over her car and his knuckles. Chrisean refused to leave Blueface's driveway and told her followers that she was waiting for the cops to come to haul him away to jail.

However, as for Blueface, he claims Chrisean showed up unannounced, and claimed the baby, Chrisean Jr., was being transported without the safety of a car seat.

Chrisean fired back with receipts ... posting their recent text messages to prove he had asked her to come over.

Law enforcement sources tell us at this time, no calls to service have been made to the residence, but it's undeniable, the situation surrounding the child has been toxic for weeks.

