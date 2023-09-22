Chrisean Rock Addresses Baby's Head Video in Walmart, 'Everybody Makes Mistakes'

Chrisean Rock has heard the message loud and clear from people angry with her lack of care when holding her newborn infant ... but says Blueface has been MIA in helping out with the newborn.

Play video content

Chrisean addressed the now-viral video showing her young son's head dangling around while she held him in a carrier at Walmart. Rock admits fault for not cradling his head properly, but says the woman who recorded her struggling with the baby could've offered assistance if she felt there was a problem.

Play video content 9/21/23

Chrisean also called out Blueface -- who took a jab at Chrisean after the video went viral --claiming her calls to him went unanswered. Rock explained she was juggling the baby, dog and 2 full carts with only 2 hands. Chrisean says she was stretched to the limit.

Blue, for his part, says he wasn't ragging on Chrisean over the Walmart but says she's going to have to play the part of the adult when he's not around to save the day.

Play video content 9/11/23 TMZ.com

Cardi B spoke on manic days like this when we asked her the best advice for Chrisean's crash landing into motherhood, where she reminded her to save some free time for herself when the going gets tough and vice versa.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.