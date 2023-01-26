Chrisean Rock Buys Wedding Dress, Says She's Getting Married Tomorrow

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chrisean Rock Buys New Wedding Dress ... Marrying Blueface Tomorrow???

1/26/2023 11:20 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

Chrisean Rock says she's got a very big day coming up, she's getting married -- and she's already locked down a wedding dress for the special occasion -- though there may be some serious concern if she's exchanging vows with Blueface.

Witnesses tell TMZ Chrisean stopped by Anita’s Bridal Boutique in DTLA Wednesday afternoon and told staffers she needed the perfect gown for Friday. Yep, Chrisean said she was getting married and was dress shopping only two days before the big day.

Chrisean Inside Anita’s Bridal
Anita’s Bridal

Our sources say she walked around and spotted a dress on a mannequin she instantly loved. We're told she only tried it on one time, didn't ask for any alterations and paid a down payment.

We should say, dresses at Anita's ain't cheap -- ranging from $3.5K-$7K -- so it's pretty clear she's serious about the whole thing.

One big mystery ... she never specified who she was getting married to. Of course, she and Blueface have been together for quite some time -- but they're also always performing for cameras -- so maybe she'll pull something out of left field for the special occasion.

I DON'T NEED YOUR HELP

Chrisean recently announced she was pregnant, but it's worth noting she and Blueface are also known for their blow-up fights, so it's always possible things go completely sideways before exchanging any vows.

STREET BRAWL
TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story, shortly after her pregnancy announcement, Chrisean was filmed getting into a massive brawl with other women -- an obvious concern for someone carrying.

ChriseanRock and Blueface Together
Launch Gallery
The Happy Couple Launch Gallery
Getty

We just hope everything remains civil for her walk down the aisle.

