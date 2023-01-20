Blueface's GF Crisean Says She's Pregnant with His Kid, He Wants DNA Proof

Hip hop's most dysfunctional couple, Blueface and Crisean Rock, are expecting a baby -- according to her, anyway ... but he's not buying cigars just yet. So, congrats?

Crisean dropped the big baby bombshell on social media ... showing 3 at-home pregnancy test sticks and the caption, "Guess how many heart beats?"

Normally, that kinda post gets people feeling all wam and fuzzy -- but, of course, Blueface and Crisean are far from a normal couple.

To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 21, 2023 @bluefacebleedem

The rapper's immediate response was to announce they're no longer together, accuse her of sleeping with 10 other dudes and finally ... demand a DNA test before he'll believe he's the father of Crisean's child.

Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine 🤷🏽‍♂️ — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 21, 2023 @bluefacebleedem

Blueface's reaction is hardly shocking -- remember, this is the couple that's had multiple domestic violence incidents.

TMZ broke the story, one of their most violent spilled out into the streets of Hollywood and saw both of them striking each other multiple times -- and after another fight in a Phoenix bar, she got arrested for trespassing.

Crisean's insisting Blueface IS the father, and as far as them breaking up ... she claims he's just mad and they'll get back together soon. If not, she says she'll be fine on her own.

While some fans are sending congratulations on social media ... others think this is simply adding fuel to the fire for a dangerously volatile couple.