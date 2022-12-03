Chrisean Rock Appears to Admit to Giving Blueface Two Black Eyes

Chrisean Rock appears to have admitted to hitting Blueface ... which left him with two black eyes that she proudly showed off to their followers.

The volatile couple were both featured on a recent IG Live stream from Blueface's account, during which he said Chrisean was "10-1" but had not yet taken "his belt." While it's unclear what exactly he's referring to, Chrisean seemed to suggest it was about their fights.

Chrisean shows picture of Blueface’s black eyes after she beat him pic.twitter.com/2cnOazdtnQ — In My Defense (@InmydefenseYT) December 3, 2022 @InmydefenseYT

She showed off a photo of Blueface from her phone -- flashing it to his own phone so the IG Live crowd could see it -- and it looks to show the rapper with a couple of shiners.

Chrisean is definitely trying to one-up Blue here, saying he looks like a raccoon there. BF, meanwhile, laughs it off ... noting he took it like a "snack" (champ?) and that he didn't even hit her back, as if that's something to be commended.

He goes on to say that if he hit her like that, she'd go to sleep ... and kinda gives himself a pat on the back for not retaliating. In the end, he tries to kiss and make up, but Chrisean isn't having it -- making for a super awkward interaction and a lot of tension.

It's more of the same from these two, frankly -- an apparently toxic relationship that seems to include violence ... allegedly from both sides.

Remember, it wasn't too long ago that Chrisean showed off what she claimed were injuries at the hands of Blueface -- only to take it back completely some 24 hours later. Their apparent nonstop ups and downs certainly seem to be laced with mutual combat, which we've seen on camera time and again.