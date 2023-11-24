Blueface and Chrisean Rock Spend Thanksgiving Together

Hold on to your turkey leg ... because Chrisean Rock and Blueface are dishing each other a hefty serving of gratitude -- for now.

After months of trading disses, the notoriously tumultuous pair carved out their differences to spend Thanksgiving together ... munchin' away on all the festive favorites.

Her sister documented the reunion on IG ... showing Chrisean at Blueface's crib past 10 PM ... kicking back on his sofa gamin' as she FaceTimed her sis.

Chrisean -- who welcomed a son with BF in Sept. -- added that they called it a truce in honor of Thanksgiving ... writing on X: "I'm a nice Bm."

In tandem over on his X, BF claimed the "nice guy" title ... cueing collective eye-rolls and "here we go again" comments.

But they're just playing friendly exes for now ... with the rapper taking a break from his new fiancée Jaidyn Alexis' questionable culinary efforts to -- hopefully -- savor some real home cookin' with his baby mama.

As we've heavily reported ... the exes have been at war ... with Chrisean's parenting skills recently blasted by BF after their son's birth in Sep -- even accusing her of neglecting Jr.'s need for hernia surgery.