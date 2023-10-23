Blueface Throws Money on Strippers During Rams Game Inside SoFi Stadium

Play video content

Blueface and his new fiancee Jaidyn Alexis clearly have no interest in watching their beloved L.A. Rams play -- instead, they hosted a full-on stripper party inside a SoFi Stadium suite.

As his music pulsated through the stadium speakers Sunday, Blueface tossed hundreds of one-dollar bills in the air as a crew of strippers twerked and flashed their thongs for the crowd.

Blueface was feeling the whole scene, and instructed the guy on camera to go get his freak on, while he supplied the money to make it rain.

The "Thotiana" rapper wasn't stingy -- he tossed plenty of cash at onlooking fans, as well as the dancers. For good measure ... he also shared several chicken wings.

Rams fans probably shouldn't get used to this kinda scene ... we're guessing Rams/SoFi Stadium staff didn't approve the quasi-strip club routine.

However, this party didn't just include mostly naked dancers -- there was a proposal as well. That's right, Blueface popped the question to Jaidyn and she happily accepted. So ya, lot's going on inside that suite.

Everyone seems to be happy for them ... except for Chrisean Rock, who didn't share in her baby daddy's good fortune over the weekend.

She was spotted at Loody Boy's birthday party getting royally curved attempting to twerk on someone.